Help shape the future of play and cycling at Sherwood Pines - Public survey now open
The improvements aim to create an inclusive space, where young riders and families can gain confidence on their bikes before progressing to the rest of the mountain bike trails that are spread across the forest.
To make sure these plans reflect the needs of the local community, Forestry England is encouraging everyone to take part in a short survey – regardless of whether you already visit Sherwood Pines. The new play area design will also be influenced by feedback from this survey, drawing inspiration from the most valued features of previous play areas while ensuring a fresh and engaging experience.
How to Take Part:
- Visit the survey: https://forms.office.com/e/pipxT6R9C7
All responses will help shape these improvements, making Sherwood Pines an even better destination for families, cyclists, and fun seekers. The survey closes on 15th June, so take part while you can!