Help shape the future of play and cycling at Sherwood Pines - Public survey now open

Sherwood Pines is a popular destination for families

Forestry England is inviting people to share their views on exciting new play and cycling skills facilities planned for Sherwood Pines. Following the removal of much-loved older play equipment, brand-new play features and a cycling skills facility aimed at beginners are in development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The improvements aim to create an inclusive space, where young riders and families can gain confidence on their bikes before progressing to the rest of the mountain bike trails that are spread across the forest.

To make sure these plans reflect the needs of the local community, Forestry England is encouraging everyone to take part in a short survey – regardless of whether you already visit Sherwood Pines. The new play area design will also be influenced by feedback from this survey, drawing inspiration from the most valued features of previous play areas while ensuring a fresh and engaging experience.

How to Take Part:

Sherwood Pines is already home to a number of popular off-road cycling trails.

Visit the survey: https://forms.office.com/e/pipxT6R9C7

All responses will help shape these improvements, making Sherwood Pines an even better destination for families, cyclists, and fun seekers. The survey closes on 15th June, so take part while you can!