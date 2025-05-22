Help shape the future of play and cycling at Sherwood Pines - Public survey now open

By Laura Freer
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 14:12 BST
Sherwood Pines is a popular destination for familiesSherwood Pines is a popular destination for families
Sherwood Pines is a popular destination for families
Forestry England is inviting people to share their views on exciting new play and cycling skills facilities planned for Sherwood Pines. Following the removal of much-loved older play equipment, brand-new play features and a cycling skills facility aimed at beginners are in development.

The improvements aim to create an inclusive space, where young riders and families can gain confidence on their bikes before progressing to the rest of the mountain bike trails that are spread across the forest.

To make sure these plans reflect the needs of the local community, Forestry England is encouraging everyone to take part in a short survey – regardless of whether you already visit Sherwood Pines. The new play area design will also be influenced by feedback from this survey, drawing inspiration from the most valued features of previous play areas while ensuring a fresh and engaging experience.

How to Take Part:

Sherwood Pines is already home to a number of popular off-road cycling trails.Sherwood Pines is already home to a number of popular off-road cycling trails.
Sherwood Pines is already home to a number of popular off-road cycling trails.

All responses will help shape these improvements, making Sherwood Pines an even better destination for families, cyclists, and fun seekers. The survey closes on 15th June, so take part while you can!

Related topics:Forestry England
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice