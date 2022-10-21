Happy Days Are Here Again at Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 30.

Happy Days Productions is looking forward to bringing its show to the beautiful Mansfield Palace Theatre on Sunday, October 30, at 2pm.

A Happy Days spokesman said: “We are ready to bring you a celebration of the Best of British Nostalgia with songs and laughter and spectacular costumes, with songs from The Everly Brothers, The Beatles, Lulu, Matt Monroe, Elvis and many more.

“We’ll also be paying tribute to the fallen in our Armed Forces section, including songs from Dame Vera Lynn.

“As our followers know, we are very proud of our association with the Royal British Legion and we will have representatives from the Mansfield area at the show.

“We’ll also be having our very own street party, live on stage, as we ‘Roll out the Barrel’ and have a right old knees up!

“This mesmerising show comes to its climax as we transport you to our very own ‘last night of the proms’!

“We guarantee you will not be disappointed!

