Hallowe'en Fun at Crich Tramway Village

By Amanda Blair
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 11:25 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 15:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
If you are wondering what to do with the children this Derbyshire half-term holiday, Crich Tramway Village is hosting a Hallowe'en Fun event. The event runs from Monday, October 28 to Friday,  November 1 from 10am to 4.30pm (last admissions 3pm).

Visitors can enjoy the Halloween shows, storytelling, crafts, and children can have their faces painted.

Take the Halloween trail though the woodland walk with an extra bewitching surprise on Thursday, October 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Events Manager, Candi Bell, said: “It’s a popular event with fun for the whole family and for those who don’t want anything too scary, they can enjoy non- Hallowe'en shows with Pinxton Puppets every day in the Learning Centre, all included in the admission price or with a valid return ticket.”

Face painting at Halloween Fun, Crich Tramway VillageFace painting at Halloween Fun, Crich Tramway Village
Face painting at Halloween Fun, Crich Tramway Village

Pre-booking for the event is not necessary, and previous visitors with valid return tickets should present these on arrival.

For more information telephone 01773 854321 or email: [email protected]

x

Related topics:Crich Tramway VillageDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice