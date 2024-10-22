Hallowe'en Fun at Crich Tramway Village
Visitors can enjoy the Halloween shows, storytelling, crafts, and children can have their faces painted.
Take the Halloween trail though the woodland walk with an extra bewitching surprise on Thursday, October 31.
Events Manager, Candi Bell, said: “It’s a popular event with fun for the whole family and for those who don’t want anything too scary, they can enjoy non- Hallowe'en shows with Pinxton Puppets every day in the Learning Centre, all included in the admission price or with a valid return ticket.”
Pre-booking for the event is not necessary, and previous visitors with valid return tickets should present these on arrival.
For more information telephone 01773 854321 or email: [email protected]
