Hallowe'en Fun at Crich Tramway Village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you are wondering what to do with the children this Derbyshire half-term holiday, Crich Tramway Village is hosting a Hallowe'en Fun event. The event runs from Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1 from 10am to 4.30pm (last admissions 3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can enjoy the Halloween shows, storytelling, crafts, and children can have their faces painted.

Take the Halloween trail though the woodland walk with an extra bewitching surprise on Thursday, October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events Manager, Candi Bell, said: “It’s a popular event with fun for the whole family and for those who don’t want anything too scary, they can enjoy non- Hallowe'en shows with Pinxton Puppets every day in the Learning Centre, all included in the admission price or with a valid return ticket.”

Face painting at Halloween Fun, Crich Tramway Village

Pre-booking for the event is not necessary, and previous visitors with valid return tickets should present these on arrival.

For more information telephone 01773 854321 or email: [email protected]

x