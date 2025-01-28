Half-term adventures return to college
Activities will run on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 February from 9am to 3pm at the Derby Road campus, and costs £20 per day per child.
As the government-funded holiday activities and food programme (HAF) does not run over February half-term, the college is unable to provide the two dates free of charge.
However, thanks to the desire and flexibility of staff that deliver the club, it can offer the same service at a significantly subsidised cost, which includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, drinks, and a wide range of activities including sports, crafts, drama, computing for each participant.
If you’d like to book your child, or children, onto the February dates, please email [email protected] who will organise sending a registration form for your bookings.
The college hopes to deliver the free of charge HAF programme on selected dates in Easter and further details will be announced nearer the time.