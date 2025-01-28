Half-term adventures return to college

Flashback to summer 2024's activities

The sports department at West Nottinghamshire College is excited to offer the children in the local community a half-term activity club once again this February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activities will run on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 February from 9am to 3pm at the Derby Road campus, and costs £20 per day per child.

As the government-funded holiday activities and food programme (HAF) does not run over February half-term, the college is unable to provide the two dates free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, thanks to the desire and flexibility of staff that deliver the club, it can offer the same service at a significantly subsidised cost, which includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, drinks, and a wide range of activities including sports, crafts, drama, computing for each participant.

If you’d like to book your child, or children, onto the February dates, please email [email protected] who will organise sending a registration form for your bookings.

The college hopes to deliver the free of charge HAF programme on selected dates in Easter and further details will be announced nearer the time.