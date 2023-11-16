The annual Christmas Market held at St Mary’s Church, Greasley, takes place on Saturday, November, 25th.

Greasley Church Christmas Market
Traditionally held on the last weekend in November, the doors will open 10am on the 25th to welcome visitors, old and new.
It will be officially opened by the vicar of St Mary’s, the Revd Denise Dodd.
Stalls in the church hall will include homemade cakes, plants, numerous craft items, jewellery, bottle tombola and fairly-traded goods, amongst many others.
The church itself will also be open to visitors, and in place of the traditional Santa’s Grotto there will be a Narnia trail for youngsters to follow, gathering clues to form a password, rewarding them with a Christmas gift.
Refreshments – including bacon butties, hot dogs, fresh popcorn, cakes and mince pies – will be available all day, as will tickets for the church’s Grand Prize Draw, which this year boasts a top prize of £250 cash, as well as numerous other prizes.
The Draw itself will take place after the Carols by Candlelight service being held at St Mary’s at 7pm on Sunday, December 10th.