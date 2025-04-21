Good Friday hot cross bun event in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Good Friday the Old Meeting House Unitarian Chapel kept up a 130 year old tradition of giving away hot cross buns on Stockwell Gate in Mansfield.

This bequest was established by Mary Mallatratt, landlady of the Blue Boar Inn, (now Santander Bank,) to feed needy children in the town and the Chapel has many photos of earlier years including one of a policeman controlling the long queue of children when 1,000 buns were distributed during a miner’s strike in the 1930s.

These days the Chapel still gives some away to passers-by to continue the tradition, but the majority are donated to Sherwood Food Bank and thanks are given to Morrisons of Mansfield Woodhouse for their continued support in this initiative.

It was a lively affair on Friday and we welcomed Steve Yemm, our local MP with some of his family, a grand-niece of Mary Mallatratt, as well as a gentleman aged 94 who clearly remembers racing through the Chapel grounds with his brother to claim a tasty bun in the late 1930s. Do have a look at the OMH Facebook page and Our Mansfield & Area website where lots of photos and two short films can be seen. Perhaps you might find someone you know! See: ourmansfieldandarea.org.uk and facebook.com/MansfieldOldMeetingHouse

Handing out hot cross buns

On Sunday, 27 April at 3pm the OMH invites you to A Celebration of Spring with Ann Shutt, soprano and Andrew Marples, piano/organ with sacred and secular music and appropriate readings. Free entry, everyone is welcome!

Our hot cross bun archive photos will be available for you to look through in person.