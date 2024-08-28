Gloworm to return to Thoresby Park Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gloworm is returning to its original home at Thoresby Park, north Nottinghamshire for August 2025 with early bird tickets released at 10am, Friday, August 30.

The return to the long-running festival’s home for the 9th edition has been welcomed by many families who attend Gloworm each year, calling it ‘the best decision’.

Festival director Richard Walpole said: “Gloworm Festival has always been about creating the best possible experience for our families, and ensuring that we offer real value for money.

"While our time at the National Watersports Centre was memorable, it became clear that staying there was unsustainable without compromising on what makes Gloworm special. That's why we've made the decision to move back to our beloved home at Thoresby Park, where we can continue to deliver the magical experience our attendees know and love.”

Playmobil rave at Gloworm.

Camping packages were purchased in a record time this year, with families interested in coming along for next year’s festival taking place from August 8 to 10, 2025 advised to take advantage of the early bird offers to secure their pitch.

Children’s TV stars, meet and greets, circus acts, fairground rides, workshops, live music, play zones, DJs and raves, farm animals and outdoor activities are all included in the fantastic programme for Glowormers.

Richard added: “At Gloworm, we’re proud to offer all the activities, workshops, meet and greets and performances within the ticket price, and we can say with confidence that we offer one of the best value for money festival experiences for families in the UK.”

The festival is action packed from start to finish with plans to ramp up the Friday line up for 2025 for campers and glampers. The Early Bird first release family camping special offer is £450. Organisers advise setting a reminder for 10am, Friday, August 30 when tickets for 2025 go on sale.