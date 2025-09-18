Ghost Hunt @ Staveley Hall, Chesterfield Sept 27th 2025

Dare you enter the ghostly world of Staveley Hall

Staveley Hall dates back to 1604 although history claims it was built upon the grounds of a much older Manor dating back as far as 500 more years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standing high and proud in the hills of Staveley stands this stunning Grade 11 listed building.

Staveley Hall dates back to 1604 although history claims it was built upon the grounds of a much older Manor dating back as far as 500 more years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original house was gifted by William the Conqueror to Hascoit Musard De Bretagne and his family for helping him defeat the Anglo Saxons in 1066. And the church that stands next door to the manor is even mentioned in the doomsday book.

The Musards held onto Staveley Hall from 1066 until 1300 when Nicolas Musard passed away. As he only fathered 3 daughters and because he was a Baron it had to be the next male in the family who would inherit the house.

The next in line was Ralph Frenchville. The Frenchvilles lived at Staveley until John Frenchville passed away in 1682.The hall was passed a few more times throughout history before finally being sold to Staveley Urban District Council in 1967

The house holds many connections with famous people and important national events through history including The Brontes, The Gunpowder Plot, The English Civil War, The Glorious Revolution, The Mutiny On The Bounty are just a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your ghost night commences with a brief chat about what you may experience as a ghost hunter on the night and how to use all our ghost hunting equipment whether you are using the spiritual or scientific the equipment, you are free to use any of the ghost hunting equipment as you attempt to interact with the spirit world.

We do not waste your event time talking about us, we utilize all the time possible into investigation time giving you the best opportunity to experience something. although all our experiments are optional you will have the opportunity to participate in:

Victorian Séances

Table Tipping Experiments

Ouija Boards

Glass Divination

Lone Vigils (optional)

Human Pendulum

Use all the latest ghost hunting equipment such as Mel Meters, K2 meters, Franks box, motion sensors, sound enhancers, night vision goggles, infra red camera's and much more as we search for ghostly communication from the other side

Why not come and experience an evening with Simply Ghost Nights at this fantastic location!

Tickets priced at £39.00 p/p

Start Time 9pm - 1.45am

STAVELEY HALL

Staveley Hall Drive

Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S43 3TN.