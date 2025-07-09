Full line-up for Ashfield Show 2025

A funfair is back at Ashfield Show

Oasis, Harry Styles, Elton John and Lady Gaga tributes will be part of an unforgettable weekend as the Ashfield Show extravaganza is back.

Ashfield District Council will see the hugely popular three-day event return to Sutton Lawn on Friday to Sunday, August 8 to 10.

It promises a huge line-up of music across the weekend, as well as the funfair, family activities, market village and the return of the dog show among the attractions.

Friday will see a tribute to Mumford and Sons and Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage. Tribute, headliners from last year, will be returning as well as soloists Oliver Vawdrey and Ant Green.

Saturday will welcome tributes to Oasis, UB40, Tina Turner, Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, Adele, Elton John and Tom Jones.

Finally the Sunday line-up will see tributes to Pink, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, George Ezra, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande. The Kaiser Monkey Killers tribute band will also be playing the hits of Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers.

Each day will kick off with community acts appearing on the main stage.

This event is organised by Out of the Box Events, on behalf of Ashfield District Council.

John Bennett, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Director – Place,said: “This event was hugely successful in 2024 and this year it will be even bigger and better than before. We have three days packed with music and so much more – there really is something for the whole family.

“This is a fantastic line-up and we know they will put on one hell of a show. You really don’t want to miss out this year – get these dates in your diary now and make sure you are there.

“This comes off the back of Hucknall Fest at the weekend which was an amazing day and saw thousands enjoy the live music and entertainment.

“This is a free event – something the Council is proud to be able to put on to bring the community together in a safe and fun environment.”

Traders wanting to join Ashfield Show can still sign up to be part of the market village by visiting https://outoftheboxevents.co.uk/looking-to-trade/

This will be followed by the Ashfield Food and Drink Festival, our final Summer event in Hucknall on Sunday 17 August.