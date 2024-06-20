From Pit Performance to Palace Stage: A Pianist’s Journey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a town of storied mining heritage often labelled as rough and underprivileged, a remarkable tale of musical triumph has surfaced.

This is the story of Chris Miggells, a local pianist and composer whose journey from humble roots to national acclaim defies all odds with his upcoming debut theatre show ‘The Piano Experience’ set to take the esteemed stage of Mansfield Palace Theatre on Friday 12th July.

“I grew up through the echoes of Mansfield’s coal-mining past and as the grandson of a miner, inherited a legacy of resilience and hard work.

In a town grappling economic hardships and social challenges, I found my sanctuary in music – I became determined to nurture my talent and turn the keys of an old piano into a gateway of hope and creativity, transforming adversity into inspiration.

Chris Miggells on stage at Palace Theatre

During the enforced global lockdowns of the Covid pandemic, and as the world faced uncertainty, I picked up the fight for my creative spirit to thrive. While working at Sherwood Phoenix, the renowned piano shop based in Mansfield, I painstakingly composed my debut album, Synesthese, alone in their vacant grand hall.

This period of isolation became a crucible for my art, I had to dig deep to craft melodies which I felt would resonate with life experiences. Longing to take my mind back to global travels, world wonders and adventure, I realised that many others could surely benefit from the transformative power of music and this album became my definitive pursuit.

The big crescendo of my journey so far came with the launch of Synesthese at Clipstone Headstocks, which sold out for three nights consecutively last year to my amazement. This allowed people to experience a relic of Mansfield’s industrial heritage like never before, and this concert would reverberate far beyond. It was a one-of-a-kind event which certainly struck a deep chord locally and attracted national attention for its cultural significance. These concerts also made me very aware of the universal appeal my music seems to have and how crucial it is to continue bringing it to people.”

Now, Chris Miggells’ unanimous success and impact have been recognised- in a full-circle moment, he is set to host his debut theatre show 'The Piano Experience' on Friday 12th July at Mansfield Palace Theatre. This performance promises a mesmerising blend of his piano mastery and innovative, heartfelt compositions, enhanced by an interactive light show and dynamic visual displays. The concert will also feature locally discovered talent as special guests, including internationally renowned author and playwright Richard C. Bower, and a surprise vocalist set to dazzle the audience.

Chris Miggells playing piano

Chris said: "The journey from composing my album, to three consecutive sold out shows which brought an abandoned coal mine back to life.. now to this chance to fill the Palace Theatre.. it’s a dream come true beyond my wildest imagination. It’s going to be a huge

night for me and my hometown. To be honest, Mansfield has shaped me in many ways, and having this opportunity to give back to the community means everything to me."

As Mansfield’s cultural landscape continues to evolve, Chris Miggells stands as a testament to the power of art to transcend adversity. His story is not just about music but about the spirit of a community that embraces its roots whilst looking towards the future with hope and creativity.

Mansfield Palace Theatre have expressed that demand for Chris Miggells ‘The Piano Experience’ is highly anticipated and so to avoid disappointment in the event that this concert will sell out, it is advised to book your seats as soon as possible.

Chris Miggells Mansfield Palace Theatre

For all ticketing enquiries, contact:

Box Office: 01623 463133

Chris Miggells Mansfield Streets

For more information visit:

Regular updates available via social media: @chrismiggells