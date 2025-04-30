From Gold to Rio: Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet tribute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of the UK's most iconic bands will be brought to life in one power packed show! From Gold to Rio will take you on a nostalgic journey back to the New Romantic era which ruled the charts for over a decade!

With over 20 top 10 hits the show will feature 2 hours of non-stop classics including Gold, Rio, True, The Reflex, Through The Barricades, Save A Prayer, Lifeline & Girls on Film to name a few, guaranteed to leave the audience shouting for more!

So, if you’re a Duranie, a Spandie, a Wild Boy or a Soul Boy, then this is something you don’t want to miss!