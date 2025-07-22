Fringe at Tramlines 2025 reveals full line-up across 40 Sheffield venues with over 400 performances confirmed

The full programme for The Fringe at Tramlines 2025 is now live, with over 400 performances confirmed across more than 40 venues in Sheffield city centre from Thurs 24 to Sunday 27 July.

Supported by Sheffield BID, Sheffield City Council, and Tramlines Festival, The Fringe is the biggest city-wide music celebration in South Yorkshire and one of the region’s most accessible cultural events with the programme available online here and listings hosted on the Welcome to Sheffield website.

Centred around the Devonshire Green main stage, this year’s programme includes a headline appearance from reggae legend Macka B and the Roots Ragga Band, plus high-energy sets from Sheffield ska heroes Jungle Lion, punk-folk outfit Shanghai Treason, and the lively soul of Soul Battalion. Joining them are The Tivolis, emerging from WaterBear Music College, and young talents from Tracks, Sheffield’s youth music development programme run by Sheffield Music School.

Alongside the Devonshire Green headliners, the wider Fringe at Tramlines programme brings together a huge variety of talent spanning punk, soul, indie, electronica and everything in between. Hallan bring their post-punk urgency to The Washington, while Sheffield three-piece Floodhounds deliver fuzzed-up indie riffs at the Hallamshire Hotel. Also at Hallamshire, Brighton’s Bones Ate Arfa blend psychedelic street punk and desert rock, and Flat Party close Saturday night with one of the most thrilling indie rock live sets around.

There have been some brilliant venues hosting the Fringe at Tramlines over the years, like this photo from the Millennium Gallery

Sheffield favourite Sam Scherdel takes over The Washington with his gravel-toned anthems, described by some as “the South Yorkshire Springsteen”, while Whitehorse — the latest project from The Blinders’ Tom Haywood — offers masterful lyricism and understated swagger. Over at Sidney & Matilda, Sister Wives weave bilingual dreamscapes of post-punk and psychedelia, and synth-punk crew Hard As Nails bring high energy to Hatch.

There’s dancefloor-ready party brass from The Dep Collective and soul fire from Papa Soul and The All New Blues and Soul Revue. Rising names include poetic afrobeat fusion from Franz Von, Sheffield rapper Muccarelli, and powerful indie sets from My Lo-Fi Heart, Blue John and Bonk!. For full band euphoria, Captain Avery & The Cosmic Triceratops of Intergalactic Peace headline Jabbarwocky with their unmissable cocktail of cosmic afrobeat, Balkan brass and psychedelic funk.

This year’s programme goes well beyond just music. You’ll find live-band karaoke (Bandeoke), eclectic open mic nights, jazz-infused hip hop, loop-pedal experiments, and everything from RnB to street punk. With over 40 venues and hundreds of artists taking part, The Fringe remains South Yorkshire’s most expansive and accessible celebration of live culture.

The Fringe is proudly supported by Sheffield BID, Sheffield City Council and Tramlines Festival. In 2024, it drew over 45,000 people and brought an estimated £1.86 million into the local economy. Organisers expect similar footfall again this year as the city opens its doors to music lovers from every walk of life.

The Fringe at Tramlines brings a wealth of free entertainment to the city for all to enjoy

Diane Jarvis, Head of Business Operations at Sheffield BID, said: “As we mark a decade of Sheffield BID in the city centre, we’re rightly proud of our continued association with The Fringe. The event drives footfall, dwell time and much-needed additional spend into the city centre. It’s become one of our signature festivals, and we’re proud to continue backing it.”

Councillor Mohammed Mahroof, Chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee, added: “The Fringe is free to attend and brings real benefits to our local economy. It adds vibrancy to the city and makes Sheffield a brilliant place to live and visit.”

To make exploring the event even easier, TravelMaster has introduced a special CityWide ticket, offering unlimited bus and tram travel for £10 across two days. The pass will be available via the TravelMaster app and helps make the event more accessible, particularly for families and visitors coming from across the city.

A new addition to the Sunday programme sees drum and bass pioneer Ray Keith hosting an exclusive pop-up shop and Coffee Rave Cole’s Corner with a host of local DnB stars include Junglist Alliance, Charla Green, Hungry Lungz and more. This follows Ray’s Saturday night headline DJ set at Forge nightclub. His appearance at the Fringe is a rare opportunity to meet one of the most respected figures in underground music.