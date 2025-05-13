Free virtual reality tour visits Nottinghamshire Libraries

Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries, who manage libraries on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, are one of nine library services in England to take part in an innovative collaboration to enhance digital engagement and accessibility in libraries.

Digital Spaces is an ambitious new programme in association with Arts Council England, BFI, awarding National Lottery funding and The Space. Launching in 2025, this forward-thinking initiative project will deliver an array of digital experiences in Mansfield, Worksop, Kirkby-in-Ashfield and Beeston – starting with one of two awe-inspiring virtual reality tours.

With the support of the BFI, awarding funds from the National Lottery, the national tour will visit libraries this May, starting at Mansfield Central Library’s annual popular Hands on Heritage fun day.

Mansfield Central Library

Catch the virtual reality tour at four Nottinghamshire libraries this May

Saturday 17 May (10am-2pm)

Sunday 18 May (12pm-2pm)

Worksop Library

Saturday 24 May (10am-3pm)

Immersive VR experiences are suitable for everyone aged 10+ with films to cater to everyone

Sunday 25 May (12pm-2pm)

Kirkby in Ashfield Library

Wednesday 28 May (10am-3pm)

Beeston Library

Friday 30 May (10am-3pm)

Saturday 31 May (10am-3pm)

Suitable for ages 10 and above, the tour will showcase a collection of VR titles designed to appeal to a wide range of library users:

Wallace & Gromit in the Grand Getaway: A narrative VR experience allowing fans to join a new immersive adventure with much-loved animation characters Wallace and Gromit.

A narrative VR experience allowing fans to join a new immersive adventure with much-loved animation characters Wallace and Gromit. The Philharmonia's Lark Ascending: A spellbinding 360 performance by Philharmonia of Vaughan Williams's beloved piece, featuring Nicola Benedetti.

A spellbinding 360 performance by Philharmonia of Vaughan Williams's beloved piece, featuring Nicola Benedetti. Monoliths: An immersive XR experience by Pilot Theatre and One to One Development Trust, exploring England's northern landscape through the voices of three women.

An immersive XR experience by Pilot Theatre and One to One Development Trust, exploring England's northern landscape through the voices of three women. 1943 Berlin Blitz: Take a trip aboard a Lancaster bomber plane in 1943, with real audio from BBC war correspondent Wynford Vaughan-Thomas.

Take a trip aboard a Lancaster bomber plane in 1943, with real audio from BBC war correspondent Wynford Vaughan-Thomas. Phase Space: A multi-sensory immersive experience that harnesses technology for wellbeing, creating a sense of peace and calm.

The tour will continue later this year, with an expanded catalogue of VR films to choose from. Dates and venues will be announced in the coming months.

Peter Gaw, Chief Executive Officer at Inspire, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this project, giving new and exciting opportunities to the people of Nottinghamshire. At Inspire we’re always keen to support our users in discovering new skills and technology, and I hope that the virtual reality tour is successful in doing just that, marking the beginning of a fantastic new dawn for immersive technology in our county’s libraries.”

For further information about Digital Spaces please see inspireculture.org.uk/digitalspaces