Free Unearthed: The Power of Gardening exhibition from the British Library will tour Inspire Libraries from this Spring

Unearthed: The Power of Gardening will be a free display touring Mansfield Central, Beeston and Kirkby-in-Ashfield Libraries from April this year, exploring the transformative, enriching and sometimes radical power of gardening.

Inspired by the British Library’s major exhibition (2 May – 10 August 2025), Inspire is one of 30 library services celebrating gardening through the UK-wide Living Knowledge Network.

From windowsills to allotments, Unearthed: The Power of Gardening explores how the act of gardening can heal and sustain people in a multitude of ways. It reveals how gardening can bring people together, empower communities and shape our relationship with the natural world. It also considers gardening as a form of activism, as a means of challenging land ownership and highlighting social disparities, as well as providing a global story about the movement of plants.

Unearthed will open at Mansfield Central Library (2 May – 30 May), before moving on to Beeston Library (6 June – 5 July) and Kirkby-in-Ashfield Library (11 July – 9 August). Items from Nottinghamshire Archives collections will add a home-grown element alongside the main exhibition, allowing visitors to dig into fascinating local history inspired by gardening themes.

Credit - Peonies. The ladies' flower-garden of ornamental perennials.

An associated programme of local events will also be running across Inspire libraries this summer, perfect for green-thumbed gardeners and nature lovers alike.

Children can take part in the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge, Story Garden (produced by The Reading Agency and delivered in partnership with libraries).

The challenge aims to encourage young readers to explore the magic of storytelling through nature and will be launching in libraries on Saturday 5 July. Artist and Author in Residence Michelle Reader and Leanne Moden have collaborated with local primary schools to create artwork for the Seed exhibition, exploring how planting ideas can inspire both artworks and writing. Families can join free workshops with Michelle and Leanne this summer.

Younger audiences can enjoy a special Rattle, Rhyme & Roll session with Peter Rabbit at Mansfield Central and Kirkby-in-Ashfield Libraries on Tuesday 13 May.

There’s plenty on offer for all ages, including heritage talks that will explore horticulture in Nottinghamshire’s gardens and historic parks. Kathy Slack will be sharing her personal journey of hope and healing through gardening at West Bridgford Library on 7 May, and natural history photographer Alex Hyde will be joining us for a fascinating talk about his latest exhibition which explores the hidden world of fungi on our doorstep at Beeston Library on 2 July. Beeston Library will also be holding a screening of The Bee Movie on 21 June – bee quick to book your tickets!

Peter Gaw, INSPIRE, Chief Executive commented: "We are delighted to be bringing part of the British Library’s Unearthed exhibition to Inspire Libraries, offering visitors the chance to explore the many ways gardening can transform lives, communities, and our relationship with nature. This exhibition, alongside our exciting programme of events, encourages people of all ages to discover the joy of growing, storytelling, and creativity. We look forward to welcoming visitors to celebrate the power of gardening with us this spring and summer."

The Living Knowledge Network is unique partnership between public and national libraries in the UK created by the British Library, streaming free events, exhibitions and workshops from libraries across the UK through LKN-events.co.uk.

Further information about Unearthed: The Power of Gardening and Inspire’s accompanying programme of events can be found on the website: Unearthed: The Power of Gardening | Inspire - Culture, Learning, Libraries