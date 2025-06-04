Free swimming sessions for the whole family at Big Splash Weekend
The weekend of free activities will be hosted at:
- Warsop Health Hub
- Water Meadows Leisure Complex
- Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre
A key feature of the Big Splash event is a programme of free taster swimming lessons delivered by the centres’ fully-trained teaching team. These sessions are a great way for people of all ages to try swimming before signing up to a course.
Brian Taylor, chair of More Leisure Community Trust, which operates the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said:
“Learning to swim is such a vital life skill, and as we head into the summer months, more people will be heading out on holidays, involving a trip to the beach or a swim in a hotel pool. It’s vital that anyone entering any body of water is armed with the skills needed to stay safe. Our taster sessions are the perfect ‘try before you buy’ option for new learners of all ages.
“We’re also offering free family swim sessions in the pool on Saturday and Sunday. Check out the centres’ websites for booking details, and get ready to enjoy the Big Splash Weekend!”
To book a session at the Big Splash Weekend, please visit the website: https://www.mansfieldleisure.com/