Free swimming sessions for the whole family at Big Splash Weekend

By Sasha Benfield
Contributor
Published 4th Jun 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 11:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Three Mansfield leisure centres are offering two days of free swimming lessons and family fun swims during the Big Splash Weekend, taking place on Saturday 7th June and Sunday 8th June.

The weekend of free activities will be hosted at:

  • Warsop Health Hub
  • Water Meadows Leisure Complex
  • Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre

A key feature of the Big Splash event is a programme of free taster swimming lessons delivered by the centres’ fully-trained teaching team. These sessions are a great way for people of all ages to try swimming before signing up to a course.

Big Splash WeekendBig Splash Weekend
Big Splash Weekend

Brian Taylor, chair of More Leisure Community Trust, which operates the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Learning to swim is such a vital life skill, and as we head into the summer months, more people will be heading out on holidays, involving a trip to the beach or a swim in a hotel pool. It’s vital that anyone entering any body of water is armed with the skills needed to stay safe. Our taster sessions are the perfect ‘try before you buy’ option for new learners of all ages.

“We’re also offering free family swim sessions in the pool on Saturday and Sunday. Check out the centres’ websites for booking details, and get ready to enjoy the Big Splash Weekend!”

To book a session at the Big Splash Weekend, please visit the website: https://www.mansfieldleisure.com/

Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice