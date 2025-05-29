Free sessions on offer to celebrate first birthday of Warsop’s hub of health and wellness

Warsop Health Hub, on Carr Lane, is celebrating 12 months of keeping the local community active and well, having first opened its doors to the public on June 1st 2024.

On Sunday June 1st this year, to mark its first birthday, the team at the health hub will be offering a range of free taster sessions and activities, a prize draw to win a membership, free health checks and more.

Since opening, the hub has attracted over 2,000 members, who have joined to use the centre’s gym, swimming pool, workout studio, multi-activity sports hall and community room. In fact, the hub can now boast that over 15% of all Warsop residents are currently signed up for a membership at the facility!

Thanks to its community room and active wellbeing programme of events, the hub has also been able to offer a range of free to access sessions, including its Lift the Curfew evening walking group and short walks as part of the Small Steps to Feeling Great partnership. The team have also worked with the local NHS to run falls prevention sessions and offered family treasure hunts utilising Carr Lane Park.

Since opening, the hub has also introduced the GP/health service referral scheme, Healthy Life, with almost 80 people already supported towards more active, healthier lifestyles.

Brian Taylor chair of More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT), which manages the hub and three other leisure centres in Mansfield with operating partner Seco Leisure, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of what the Warsop Health Hub has achieved in its first year. Our aim was to create a welcoming and accessible space where everyone in Warsop could find the support they needed to take charge of their own health and wellbeing.

“The positive response to the hub’s opening from this community over the past 12 months has been overwhelming. In the space of just one short year, this small centre has had a huge impact!”

David Evans, Mansfield District Council’s Assistant Director Health, Communities & Insight added:

"The success of the Warsop Health Hub in its first year is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through strong partnership working and a shared commitment to community wellbeing. From day one, the health hub has been embraced by local residents, and it’s been inspiring to see so many people getting involved, whether through fitness memberships, wellbeing sessions, or community events.

“Keeping Warsop healthy and active has always been at the heart of this project, and the response over the last 12 months shows just how valued this facility is. We’re proud to have worked alongside More Leisure Community Trust, Vibrant Warsop, and Active Notts – along with many, many other valued partners - to deliver a hub that’s already making a real difference, and we look forward to building on this success in the years to come."

To book your place onto one of the free sessions, check out the centre’s timetable: Warsop Health Hub

The health hub will also be running a Big Splash Weekend on June 7th and 8th, featuring a range of free swimming lesson taster sessions for learners of all ages. Please check the website for more details.

Warsop Health Hub, Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Fitness & Swimming Complex are operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield District Council.