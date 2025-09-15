Free fireworks are back in Ashfield for 2025

Sparks in the Park is back for 2025

Saturday 1 November will see one of the biggest free fireworks display of the year return to Sutton Lawn, organised by Ashfield District Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of last year’s event that saw thousands of families pack onto Sutton Lawn to watch two free fireworks displays, the Council has announced that the fireworks extravaganza is back for a second year.

Full details will be released soon but for now visitors to the event can expect to see a huge fireworks display, bars, hot food options, funfair rides and live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Chris Huskinson, Executive Lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said “With free entry and no tickets required, Sparks in the Park, is one of the biggest free fireworks display in Nottinghamshire. Whilst most fireworks displays across Nottinghamshire are paid for events, Ashfield District Council is immensely proud to offer our fireworks night event free of charge.

“Last year, we bought the event back after listening to residents, who then attended in their thousands, and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying themselves on Sutton Lawn again later this year”.

Sparks in the Park follows the hugely popular Ashfield Show which was attended by thousands of residents over the three-day event.

Follow the Council’s social media pages to keep up to date with the latest news and events.