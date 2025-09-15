Free fireworks are back in Ashfield for 2025

Saturday 1 November will see one of the biggest free fireworks display of the year return to Sutton Lawn, organised by Ashfield District Council.

Following the success of last year’s event that saw thousands of families pack onto Sutton Lawn to watch two free fireworks displays, the Council has announced that the fireworks extravaganza is back for a second year.

Full details will be released soon but for now visitors to the event can expect to see a huge fireworks display, bars, hot food options, funfair rides and live music.

Cllr Chris Huskinson, Executive Lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said “With free entry and no tickets required, Sparks in the Park, is one of the biggest free fireworks display in Nottinghamshire. Whilst most fireworks displays across Nottinghamshire are paid for events, Ashfield District Council is immensely proud to offer our fireworks night event free of charge.

“Last year, we bought the event back after listening to residents, who then attended in their thousands, and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying themselves on Sutton Lawn again later this year”.

Sparks in the Park follows the hugely popular Ashfield Show which was attended by thousands of residents over the three-day event.

