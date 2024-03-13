Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival will travel across the district to Ollerton on Saturday 30 March, Newark on Sunday 31 March and Rainworth on Monday 1 April.

The festival is a celebration of arts and culture and an opportunity for everyone to get involved through various activities.

Across multiple venues at each location, there will be a variety of activities on offer. Some activities are ticketed, and booking is encouraged, however many are drop-in and can be enjoyed throughout. There will be activities for all ages and abilities. Each location offers the chance to learn circus skills and have your face painted to enjoy for the rest of the day.

The festival will be making its first appearance in Ollerton across three venues.

Activities will be held at Lifespring Church Centre from 10am to 3pm with circus skills, face painting and soundLINCS hand drumming sessions available.

Dukeries Leisure Centre from 11am to 3pm offering VR experiences with artist Samantha Peberdy and first birthday party sessions.

The third location will be Ollerton Town football club from 12pm to 3pm with disc golf, face painting and Our Heritage on Tour, before their match kick-off at 3pm.

Day two will be at Newark from 10am to 2pm. Hawtonville Children’s Centre will see the popular Time Travel Tots sessions alongside circus skills, face painting and disc golf.

The second venue is the mezzanine level of Newark’s Buttermarket, drop in and draw on a large Newark Town Hall fabric banner with artist Vanessa Stone and take part in a song writing workshop in collaboration with soundLINCS.

The final day will be held at Rainworth from 10am to 3pm. At The Social Action Hub take part in an immersive VR experience, a Time Travel Tots session and practice circus skills. Make your way across the road to the Village Hall for Our Heritage on Tour, face painting and an Open Doors first birthday party session.

Councillor Rowan Cozens, Deputy Leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council and Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture and the Arts, said: “This is a fantastic celebration of arts and culture, the variety of activities that are being offered for free is great to see.

“It’s going to be an incredible weekend filled with people discovering new skills and having fun in a welcoming environment, it’s lovely to see this opportunity travelling to various places across the district.”

Open Doors is a three-year programme of events organised by Newark and Sherwood District Council and funded by Arts Council England. Its aim is to increase creative opportunities for local young people and underserved groups and become a focal point for culture across Newark and Sherwood.