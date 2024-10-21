Free events for National Adoption Week 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midlands-based adoption agency Adoption Focus is joining with other agencies across the UK to mark National Adoption Week this week. The aim of this year’s campaign is to increase understanding of modern adoption and show that ‘the journey to a family is not always a traditional one’.

National Adoption Week runs from 21st – 27th October, and to mark the theme of ‘The Journey’, a new short film, set onboard a train, follows the stories of three adoptive families on their travels, reflecting on the ups, downs and detours of their lifelong journey.

Rachel, who features in the film alongside her two-year-old adopted daughter Winnie, father Daniel and social worker Becky, said: “You have an idea in your head of what family looks like, and for us it’s been different, but even more wonderful in different ways. For me, it’s really important that Winnie has a sense of herself and her identity – that she understands that not only do all families look different, but she has more than one family, and that’s OK.”

‘The Journey’ is available to watch at youcanadopt.co.uk/naw

Adoption Focus, which is rated as outstanding by Ofsted, will be holding three information events during National Adoption Week, to give anyone considering adoption the opportunity to find out more.

There’s an online session at 6pm on Wednesday 23rd October, covering all aspects of adoption, from registering, through assessment, training, approval, family finding, and lifelong support. And at 6pm on Thursday 24th October, there will be an online event focusing on the early permanence or fostering for adoption approach to adoption.

On Saturday 26th October, at 12pm there will be also be an in-person information event at Gorse Covert Community Centre in Loughborough.

All of these events are free to attend, and places can be booked via the Adoption Focus website, www.adoption-focus.org.uk/ or by emailing [email protected]