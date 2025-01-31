Free Essay Writing Webinar for the Karen Becher Essay Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you have students or children aged 16-18? Do they enjoy writing, or are they looking for opportunities to add to their higher education applications? Do they fancy the chance to win £500?

Get involved in the Karen Becher Essay Award, and the National Holocaust Centre and Museum's free Essay Writing Webinar on Tuesday 25th February at 17:00. The webinar will provide advice and support for the Award, a new opportunity for young people.

The Award honours our late Educator, Karen Becher, who sadly passed away in January last year. It is aimed at 16-18 year olds, and we ask them to write their own response to a proposed essay question. The best essayists will have the chance to have their work celebrated with an event held at the centre. The winner will receive £500.00 and have their work published on the Holocaust Listening Project.

The title for this year is 'Does free speech build or break a community?' Submit your 1200 word essay response by March 31st.

Click here to book your free place at the webinar: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/essay-writing-webinar-for-the-karen-becher-essay-award-tuesday-25th-february

Click here for more information on the Karen Becher Essay Award: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/the-karen-becher-essay-award