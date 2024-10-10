Free books for children charity drive launches at Mansfield Leisure Centres

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT), which manages four leisure centres in Mansfield, is once again partnering with national charity the Children’s Book Project to collect books for underprivileged children.

From 7th to 31st of October, the Trust’s four centres will begin a charity book drive, so the local community can donate good-quality children’s books, which can then be distributed to children across the UK, who cannot afford their own books.

The Children’s Book Project is dedicated to tackling ‘book poverty’, with the aim to provide every child with the opportunity to own a book. The charity recognises that book ownership can significantly enhance a child’s reading fluency which impact’s their successful progression through education.

The participating Leisure Centres are Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre, Water Meadows Leisure Complex and Warsop Health Hub.

Oak Tree Leisure Centre

Brian Taylor, Chair of More Leisure Community Trust, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with the Children’s Book Project once again. Last year’s book drive was a big success, with our customers and employees donating 100s of good quality books, which got a second lease of life, when they were handed out to grateful kids nationwide.

“This is an important cause, so we would encourage everyone to bring their spare children’s books to our centres, and play your part in giving a child the gift of reading!”

Kirstin Knell, Corporate Partnerships Manager for the Children’s Book Project, said:

“We are so pleased that More Leisure Community Trust is collecting books again for us for the third year running, helping us on our mission to eradicate book poverty amongst children across the UK.

“Families can make a huge impact by donating books they’ve grown out of will at their local centres. We promise that these books will get to the children who need them most. Thank you to everyone who takes the time to donate to us.”

Founded in 2019, The Children’s Book Project won the Queen’s Award for Volunteering in 2020 and has since donated over 1 million books across the UK.

For details of all the trust’s sites, people should visit the website: www.mansfieldleisure.com