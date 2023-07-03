Forget Me Not Dementia Support group plans free community event in Kirkby Woodhouse

The event is on Tuesday, August 1, from 1.30-3.30pm, at St John’s Hall, Skegby Road, Kirkby Woodhouse.

Woodies Wings are due to attend, bringing owls, parrots, birds of prey and rescue birds for visitors to see and hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be tea and cake, as well as bargains from £1 at a table-top sale.

St John’s Church Hall, Skegby Road, Kirkby Woodhouse. Picture: Google Maps

Visitors can also find about the group’s work to support those with dementia, their families, friends and carers.