News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Forget Me Not Dementia Support group plans free community event in Kirkby Woodhouse

Forget Me Not Dementia Support group is holding a free community event in Kirkby Woodhouse.
By Angela WillsContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read

The event is on Tuesday, August 1, from 1.30-3.30pm, at St John’s Hall, Skegby Road, Kirkby Woodhouse.

Woodies Wings are due to attend, bringing owls, parrots, birds of prey and rescue birds for visitors to see and hold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be tea and cake, as well as bargains from £1 at a table-top sale.

St John’s Church Hall, Skegby Road, Kirkby Woodhouse. Picture: Google MapsSt John’s Church Hall, Skegby Road, Kirkby Woodhouse. Picture: Google Maps
St John’s Church Hall, Skegby Road, Kirkby Woodhouse. Picture: Google Maps
Most Popular
Read More
Mansfield MP welcomes first NHS long-term workforce Plan

Visitors can also find about the group’s work to support those with dementia, their families, friends and carers.

A poster advertising the event. Picture: Forget Me Not Dementia GroupA poster advertising the event. Picture: Forget Me Not Dementia Group
A poster advertising the event. Picture: Forget Me Not Dementia Group