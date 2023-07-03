Forget Me Not Dementia Support group plans free community event in Kirkby Woodhouse
Forget Me Not Dementia Support group is holding a free community event in Kirkby Woodhouse.
The event is on Tuesday, August 1, from 1.30-3.30pm, at St John’s Hall, Skegby Road, Kirkby Woodhouse.
Woodies Wings are due to attend, bringing owls, parrots, birds of prey and rescue birds for visitors to see and hold.
There will also be tea and cake, as well as bargains from £1 at a table-top sale.
Visitors can also find about the group’s work to support those with dementia, their families, friends and carers.