Forestry England reveals a forest-full of family fun for February half-term at Sherwood Pines

Sherwood Pine’s February half term activities promise a perfect blend of adventure, education, and relaxation for families seeking quality time among the trees, while not breaking the bank!

Entry to the forest is free, there is just a parking fee which allows Forestry England to manage and maintain all the visitor facilities that make places like Sherwood Pines such a great day out. Forestry England members park for free, so if you’re a regular forest visitor taking out a membership is a great way to save money whilst supporting the work Forestry England does to care for the nation’s forests.

Here are just a few highlights of what families can enjoy during the week:

Two parents walking with their children in the forest

1. Gruffalo 25th birthday trail – The much-loved Gruffalo turns 25 this year, and what better way to celebrate than a big party trail in the forest? As part of the adventure, families will be encouraged to work together to search for missing party items while enjoying fun and games along the trail. They will also learn about the intricate ways plants and animals look after each other.

This fantastic celebratory trail is set to captivate Gruffalo fans of all ages, offering a memorable and educational experience this half-term amidst the beauty of our fabulous forests. Cost: £4 per Gruffalo trail pack

2. Play tree trumps - Does your family enjoy a game of Top Trumps? This half-term, download and print your very own game of Tree Trumps and challenge your family to a competition of height, timber value and most importantly, climb-ability!

Tree trumps is a great way to get to know all about the different tree species growing in the nation's forests and discover some of their leafy secrets! Cost: Free.

3. Become a forest rider - Cycling is a great way to explore Sherwood Pines and can be enjoyed by the whole family with various trails through the forest suitable for different cycling abilities. Ride your way to adventure this half-term with Forestry England’s Forest Rider packs. The packs have been designed to challenge children to complete a series of off-road rides, build their confidence and to enjoy the fantastic off-road cycle trails forests like Sherwood Pines have to offer.

And don’t worry if you don’t have your own bike – cycle hire is available from our onsite bike shop (prices vary see the Sherwood Pines Cycles website for details). Cost: £5 per pack, plus £1.50 postage and packaging per pack when ordered online.

4. Head out on a family walk - Sherwood Pines has some of the most beautiful scenery in the East Midlands, and it is easy to pop on your boots, pack a picnic and discover one of our walking trails.

There are three great way-marked walking trails to help you and all the family explore the woodlands without getting lost. The Archer’s Stroll is a flat, easy walk that takes in the children’s play areas, the Castle Walk takes you through a variety of habitats from mature pine to lowland heathland, and the Ranger’s Path is our longest trail which takes you right out into the forest so you can really escape into nature. Cost: Free.

5. Disc Golf - Did you know there is a permanent Disc Golf course at Sherwood Pines? Like golf, players navigate the 9 hole course, throwing frisbee style discs at fixed targets around our tree-lined field.

Aim of the game, the player with the lowest number of total throws wins. Cost: £3 to hire a disc. Or free if you bring your own.