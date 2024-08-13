Forest Town U3A: Positivity in retirement
Forest Town U3A are having an open day at Forest Town Arena to showcase some of the positives of older age.
The U3A recognises the importance of learning, laughing and staying connected.
There are many interest groups, events and trips out to help with adjusting to changes in life such as retirement or bereavement.
We share our skills and learn new ones to encourage mental and physical activity, whilst making new friends and just enjoying doing something different.
Our open day is Friday, September 27th between 11am-2pm at Forest Town Arena.
There will be interesting group displays and people to chat with who will share all there is to know about being a member.
Tea and cakes are also on offer.
Check out our website u3asites.org.uk/forest-town/home for further information.
