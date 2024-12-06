For wilder days and adventure-filled nights, join Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trusts’ festive challenge!

Deer footprint

How will you get closer to nature during 12 Days Wild? 12 Days Wild is Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trusts’ festive challenge which takes place from 25th December to 5th January.

The idea is to do one wild thing every day or night… are you up for the challenge? Simply sign up here and you’ll receive daily inspirational emails packed with fun ideas to help you embrace winter walks in nature or the magic of night-time star gazing – to lift your mood and much more!

You could:

Track animals by looking for footprints in the mud or snowGo star gazing on a clear nightGo winter wildlife watching on a walk at a nature reserveOr even volunteer at a nature reserve – nature will appreciate itMake a New Year’s resolution to help nature. What will you do in 2025?

Iolo Williams

BBC TV presenter and Wildlife Trust Vice President Iolo Williams, shares his love of winter wildlife. He says: “From dawn to dusk, winter wildlife is busy all around us. Otters are always up early and if you see a trail of bubbles in the water, you’ll know they’ve spotted you first. Night-hunting barn owls venture out on cold winter days to find extra food and will woosh past you in the winter sun. Then, at dusk, starlings gather in the sky forming ever-shifting shapes and patterns known as murmurations. There are so many wildlife adventures to be had during 12 Days Wild – I hope you enjoy them.”

Rachel Rutherford, Senior Communications and Marketing Officer at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust stated, "12 Days wild is a great opportunity to get a blast of fresh air with friends and family over the festive season and I will be looking out for the unusual and unexpected when out and about in my local green spaces. You just never know what you can experience when you open your mind to it. From the micro fungi to the unexpected wildlife encounters to simple things like a bug hunt or spotting animal tracks. I may even get the hammock out in the back garden - usually only a hot summers day experience! However, if coupled with hot drinks and wrapping up well with blankets, star gazing on a fine evening is on my list to do this year."

Spending time in nature – night or day – is proven to help people feel happier and healthier. A Wildlife Trusts’ survey found that participants of the 30 Days Wild summer challenge felt 56% more connected to nature after taking part, and that it boosted the health of participants by an average of 30%.*

There’s more information on the challenge here: https://www.nottinghamshirewildlife.org/12-days-wild-2024