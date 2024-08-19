Fix, trail, and road bike event this Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Via’s new Fix, Trail, and Road event to be held in conjunction with the YMCA, aims to strengthen links with the local community. Via’s Road Safety team and YMCA’s Newark and Sherwood branch are set to host a new Fix, Trail and Road event, a fun-filled school holiday activity for young cyclists aged from 10 to 14, which is perfect for riders who want to improve their overall ability and push their cycling on.

The event will take place on 21 August from 9am to 4.30pm at The YMCA Community and Activity Village in Newark and costs £25 per child.

Participants can look forward to an action-filled day of biking fun coupled with essential learning experiences that will include mastering the maintenance of their bicycles, hitting the trails, exploring blind spots in lorries and learning about road safety.

The event, which has been put together by Via’s Road Safety team, presents a unique opportunity for young riders to expand their biking skills and knowledge, and make new friends.

Fix, Trail and Road event 21 August

Kendrick Hourd, Via’s Head of Safer Highways said: “This new Fix, Trail and Road event has been designed for young cyclists to stay active over summer, whilst combining the best biking with a holiday camp experience.

“Via is seeing increasing numbers of young cyclists who join our various events since cycling is a great and sustainable way to get around, plus they can enjoy the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

“The new Fix, Trail and Road event aligns with the YMCA’s aim of hosting a wide range of activities that unite families, young people and the larger community through an emphasis on healthy living, youth development and social responsibility, and Via is proud to play its part in this.

“We look forward to welcoming young riders who will learn to stay safe on the road while cycling and have an opportunity to make new friends with fellow cyclists and those with shared interests.”

To secure a place on the new Fix, Trail and Road event, visit Fix, Trail, and Road – Via East Midlands (viaem.co.uk). The site also features a list of the day’s activities, along with joining instructions complete with details on how to register, followed by information on how to book a place for the child who intends to take part in the event.

The YMCA will provide equipment on the day if needed, to ensure that every child can join the event.

Any queries about the event can be directed to Via’s Road Safety team on 0115 977 4373.