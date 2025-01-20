First acts revealed for Gloworm Festival's return to Thoresby Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gloworm Festival is thrilled to announce its return to Thoresby Park located in the heart of Nottinghamshire for 2025, marking five years at this much-loved location.

The festival is delighted to be returning to its true home, a setting that offers ample space for activities, camping, and the ultimate family escape into the beautiful countryside. From 8-10 August 2025, Gloworm will deliver an unforgettable weekend brimming with entertainment, activities and magic for families with young children.

Known for its unique all-inclusive approach, Gloworm ensures that all entertainment and activities are included in the ticket price, making it easier for families to budget and fully immerse themselves in the experience. The organisers have also taken the decision to reduce the price of the family tickets to £450 (down from £540) to keep the festival as affordable to as many families as possible. This price will be frozen for the 2025 edition.

Festival director Richard Walpole said: “At Gloworm Festival, we believe that every family should have the opportunity to experience the magic of live music, immersive activities, and unforgettable memories. We understand that, for many families, the rising costs of living can make attending festivals a financial challenge. With this in mind, we’ve made the decision to significantly reduce the cost of our family tickets for the 2025 event.

Gloworm Festival 8-10 August 2025

“Our mission is to make Gloworm Festival accessible to as many families as possible, ensuring that no one has to miss out on the joy and excitement our festival offers. By lowering the price of family tickets, we hope to alleviate some of the financial burden and make it easier for parents and children to come together and enjoy a weekend full of fun, creativity, and connection.

“We’re committed to providing a welcoming environment where families can make lasting memories without worrying about the cost. We can’t wait to see you at Gloworm this year—let’s create something special together!’

The weekend experience has been further enhanced for 2025 with the legendary Paul Chuckle kicking off Friday’s entertainment with an epic DJ set exclusively for campers, glampers and park and pitch Glowormers.

On Saturday, The Killerz, the world’s leading tribute to The Killers, will deliver an electrifying performance guaranteed to leave audiences smiling like they mean it.

CBeebies Justin Fletcher is appearing at Gloworm

Sunday’s headliners include Arctic Roll, performing hits by the Arctic Monkeys, alongside the iconic Dene Michael of Black Lace, who will have everyone singing and dancing along to timeless classics.

Other unmissable acts include Rozalla, whose iconic tunes will set the stage alight, and Do It Like Dua, a phenomenal tribute to Dua Lipa, bringing energy and charisma to the festival.

Beloved characters Zippy & George and Bodger and Badger will also be on hand for meet-and-greets throughout the weekend, providing moments of nostalgia and joy for attendees of all ages.

CBeebies favourites Justin Fletcher and Andy and the Odd Socks are sure to be popular with all attendees, while the West End Kids will showcase their talents with a fantastic performance.

Returning to Thoresby Park means more space for festival activities and camping, creating the perfect environment for families to relax, explore, and enjoy. This stunning country park provides a true escape for the weekend just a short journey from the nearby cities of Nottingham and Sheffield, combining natural beauty with all the fun and excitement Gloworm has to offer.

Festival director Richard Walpole said: “We're really excited to be returning home to Thoresby Park in 2025 and it’s great to see the positive response from our customers. Taking a year away has given us an opportunity to reassess how we use the space and we are looking forward to announcing these improvements in the coming months.”

Gloworm’s popular zones, such as The Beach, Circus Hub, and Actual Reality Arcade, will return with even more activities for children of all ages. Mini Land Rovers, Axe Throwing, Laser Tag and Skateboarding are all on offer to keep older kids entertained too.

Playmobil, the renowned global toy brand, is proud to sponsor the Gloworm Festival for the seventh consecutive year. Their immersive Play Zone and iconic Rave continue to be festival highlights, inspiring creativity and allowing children and parents to immerse themselves in a world of fun, interactive play, and explore the latest Playmobil toys.

Richard added: "2025 marks nine years of working with Playmobil, seven of those being our Headline Sponsor, we feel so fortunate to be supported annually by brands who understand the value of experiential marketing and are as passionate as we are about creating memories for families. Keep your eyes peeled for more announcements.”

For 2025, Gloworm is introducing an exciting new feature: the ‘Park and Pitch Pass.’ Replacing the previous ‘Live-In Vehicle’ and ‘Premium Camping’ options, this innovative pass is tailored for caravan, campervan, motorhome, and trailer tent users, as well as tent campers who wish to park beside their accommodation.

Not only does this pass include power, but it also enables groups of friends and families with different types of accommodation to camp together seamlessly.

Family Camping packages and day tickets for adults and children (ages 2-15, under 2’s free) are on sale now. Weekend and camping packages provide the full Gloworm experience, offering unbeatable value for an all-inclusive family adventure. Check the website for all the ticket options available.

The campsite opens at 5pm on Friday, 8 August, with exclusive entertainment running from 5-10pm for overnight guests. Day visitors can join the fun from 10am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.glowormfestival.co.uk.

