Films in the Park 2024

Ashfield District Council’s annual summer event programme kicks off this weekend with Films in the Park on Selston Country Park.

The popular park in the heart of Selston will play host to two outdoor cinema screenings on Saturday 22 June. First on the big screen is The Little Mermaid at 1pm, followed by The Greatest Showman from 6.30pm.

The bar, inflatables, free face painting, and acoustic acts playing in the café to entertain families in between the two films will be available from 12pm until 10pm.

Chairman of the Council, Cllr Arnie Hankin, said “It’s looking like it’s going to be a beautiful day, so grab your picnic blankets, chairs, snacks, your whole family and head over to Selston Country Park for a day of fun.”

The crowds watching the films at last years event

Films in the Park will be followed by the first ever Hucknall Fest on Titchfield Park, Hucknall, on Saturday 6 July, which promises to be a day of live music, funfair rides, and market stalls to browse.