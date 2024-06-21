Films in the Park 2024
The popular park in the heart of Selston will play host to two outdoor cinema screenings on Saturday 22 June. First on the big screen is The Little Mermaid at 1pm, followed by The Greatest Showman from 6.30pm.
The bar, inflatables, free face painting, and acoustic acts playing in the café to entertain families in between the two films will be available from 12pm until 10pm.
Chairman of the Council, Cllr Arnie Hankin, said “It’s looking like it’s going to be a beautiful day, so grab your picnic blankets, chairs, snacks, your whole family and head over to Selston Country Park for a day of fun.”
Films in the Park will be followed by the first ever Hucknall Fest on Titchfield Park, Hucknall, on Saturday 6 July, which promises to be a day of live music, funfair rides, and market stalls to browse.
Ashfield Show is back for 2024 and will take place on Sutton Lawn on Friday 9 August, Saturday 10 August, and Sunday 11 August. Ashfield show will be jam-packed with entertainment, tribute acts, local performers, a petting zoo, three bars, the market village, a falconry show, a dog show, and family activities.
