Films in the Forest weekend returns to Sherwood this summer

Six films are to be shown on the big screen in Robin Hood’s backyard this summer.

The Films in the Forest weekend returns to RSPB Sherwood Forest at Edwinstowe for the fourth year since the event began with just two movies in 2022.

Since then, almost 4,000 people have attended screenings at Nottinghamshire’s only National Nature Reserve and home to one of the UK’s most iconic trees – the Major Oak.

This year, the bill includes two Robin Hood movies – the 1991 blockbuster Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner as the outlaw hero and Alan Rickman as the Sheriff of Nottingham, and the much-loved Disney animation with Robin in the form of a wily and cunning fox.

Films in the Forest marks the start of this year’s Robin Hood Festival, which will continue over the following four weekends of August.

But the event starts on the evening of Friday 25th July (7pm) with the second of the epic Lord of the Rings trilogy – The Two Towers, the first film having been shown at Sherwood last year.

On Saturday 26th July Tangled, Disney’s take on the fairy tale of Rapunzel, is being shown at 1pm, followed by Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle at 4pm.

Robin Hood - Prince of Thieves completes Saturday’s screenings at 7pm.

There will be another chance to watch Disney's Robin Hood in Sherwood Forest this summer.

Then on Sunday 27th July, it is Disney's Robin Hood at 12pm and a brilliant Medieval caper to finish with at 3pm, A Knight’s Tale, starring the late great Heath Ledger.

Tickets are on sale now and there are a limited number of discounted Early Bird tickets. Discounts are also available for RSPB members.

Children’s tickets and family tickets can be bought for Tangled, Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle (for 12-14 year-olds only, as the film is rated 12) and Disney’s Robin Hood.

Dog tickets are up for grabs for selected screenings, after a number of cinema-goers last year enquired about bringing their pooches along too.

Full details and all tickets can be purchased via the reserve’s website www.visitsherwood.co.uk