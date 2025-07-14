Filmmakers to compete for £500+ prize in first-ever live pitching event at Mansfield Town Film Festival

Mansfield Town Film Festival is proud to unveil Pitch Up, an all-new live pitching event launching as part of this year’s festival programme and offering one filmmaker the chance to walk away with a £500+ prize fund to kick-start their next short film.

Taking place on Sunday 27 July from 1PM – 2PM at Mansfield Palace Theatre, Pitch Up is a thrilling, fast-paced session where selected filmmakers will each have five minutes to pitch their next big idea to a panel of industry judges and a live audience.

Whether it’s a gritty drama, bold animation, or genre-defying hybrid – the panel want to hear it.

Each pitch will be assessed on originality, clarity, feasibility, and creative potential.

Pitch Up! Gives filmmakers a chance to take home £500+.

Following the event, the jury will spend time collating scores and debating the entries before Mansfield’s Mayor, Andy Abrahams, takes to the stage at the Mansfield Film Awards to reveal the winning pitch live during the closing ceremony that same evening.

“This is exactly the kind of opportunity I wish had existed when I started out,” said Jay Martin, Festival Director of Mansfield Town Film Festival.

“Pitch Up is about more than just funding, it’s about visibility, confidence, and connection.

“It’s a chance to be seen, to share your vision, and to find that next creative spark.

“We’re incredibly excited to see the ideas that come through.”

To enter, filmmakers must submit a brief outline of their proposed short film (1–2 paragraphs) along with their name and contact details to [email protected].

The deadline for entry is Thursday 24 July, and selected pitchers will be contacted shortly thereafter.

Pitch Up is open to filmmakers of all backgrounds and experience levels, but is particularly focused on spotlighting working-class voices, underrepresented perspectives, and stories with bold personal vision.

The £500+ prize pool has been made possible thanks to generous donations from Mayor Andy Abrahams as well as supportive Mansfield District Councillors who are passionate about championing creative talent in the region.

Now in its third year, Mansfield Town Film Festival is the largest event of its kind in Nottinghamshire, bringing together over 120 short films from across the globe alongside panels, workshops, a VR cinema and much more.

The 2025 edition runs 25–27 July at Mansfield Palace Theatre and surrounding venues, with tickets starting from just £4.

For festival tickets, visit: www.mansfieldtownfilmfestival.com

For Pitch Up submissions, email: [email protected]