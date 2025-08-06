Film festival cements its legacy as Nottinghamshire’s Film Festival powerhouse

Now in its third year, the festival welcomed over 120 films from around the world across three packed days at the Mansfield Palace Theatre. From emotionally resonant documentaries and electrifying shorts to surreal animations and genre-bending fiction, MTFF25 showcased stories that moved, challenged, and inspired.

“We’ve never seen a response like this,” said Festival Director Jay Martin.

“Our screenings were packed, our panels were vibrant, and the energy throughout the Palace Theatre was electric.

“To see people turning out in such numbers to support independent, working-class, and underrepresented creatives in Mansfield that’s what it’s all about.”

Euan Foulis won the festival’s first ever “Pitch Up!” live pitching event, walking away with a £1,000+ prize fund after impressing a panel of industry judges. The prize was made possible through generous contributions from the Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams and local district councillors.

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams added: “It was a privilege to support such a fantastic and high-quality cultural event in Mansfield – this is exactly the kind of ambitious and significant venture that we want to see more of in this district which can help put this area on the map as a destination.

“I really hope this event will become an annual fixture in the town’s cultural calendar – it deserves support and patronage.”

Festival Highlights

• At Sunday’s Mansfield Film Awards, Florence Fauquet’s “Karateka” took home the Heart of Mansfield award (Best in Festival), while William Bradford’s “World Naked Bike Tour” won Best Animated Short and Max Thomas earned Best Performance in a Leading Role for It Gets Better.

• Alexis Bicât’s student film Romchyk made history as a double winner, picking up both Best Director and Best Student Short, with the filmmaker present in Mansfield to accept both.

• A powerful moment came as Rachael Halaburda, winner of Best Music Video for Girlband! - Not Like the Rest, spoke emotionally about what it meant to bring a queer, working-class story back to Mansfield the hometown of the band’s lead singer.

• The festival continued its commitment to supporting future talent, hosting a group of young reviewers from Voice Magazine and welcoming student filmmakers from Vision West Notts College and beyond.

MTFF25 was more than just a showcase of films it was a rallying cry for representation, community, and the power of storytelling.

With panels focused on working-class voices, neurodiversity in film, and digital storytelling, the festival brought together industry professionals, aspiring filmmakers, and passionate audiences under one roof.

This year also marked the final year of Arts Council England NPO funding for MTFF. Organisers are now calling on the public, industry, and civic leaders to continue championing the event into the future.

“MTFF has proven it’s more than just a festival,” added Martin.

“It’s a platform, a lifeline, and a space for people who’ve been told there isn’t one.

“Our challenge now is to ensure it survives — and thrives — for years to come.”

For more information, visit: www.mansfieldtownfilmfestival.com

