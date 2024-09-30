Nottinghamshire feature film arrives on Amazon Prime

By Stanley Roubaix
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:39 BST
Get ready to fall in love with life, and maybe someone special, with the upcoming release of Teddy and the Mountain. This heart-warming romantic comedy-drama from director Stanley Roubaix is now available for review ahead of its arrival on Amazon Prime in October. Shot all over Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

Teddy and the Mountain tells the story of Teddy, a widower in his seventies who finds himself yearning for adventure.

Joining a local walking club reignites his zest for life, but it's a spirited woman named Rose who truly captures his heart.

As their connection deepens, a hidden truth threatens to derail their blossoming romance.

Teddy and the Mountain on Amazon Prime VideoTeddy and the Mountain on Amazon Prime Video
This charming film proves that love can bloom at any age, but navigating its path can be just as challenging as conquering a mountain peak.

Teddy and the Mountain promises a delightful blend of humour, heart-warming moments, and a touch of tear-jerking drama.

The picturesque landscapes and captivating performances by the cast will have audiences cheering for Teddy and Rose as they face life's obstacles together.

Teddy and the Mountain is a reminder that it's never too late to find love, pursue your dreams, and embrace the beauty of life's journey.

