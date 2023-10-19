News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire actor Bella Ramsey to star in second series of BBC's Time airing this October

Nottinghamshire-born actor Bella Ramsey – best known for HBO hits Game of Thrones and The Last of Us – stars in the second series of the BBC prison drama ‘Time’ alongside Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance and Siobhan Finneran.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
Bella Ramsey, aged 20, is a former student from Nottingham city-based Television Workshop – an acting youth project for talent across the county.

Bella is one of the workshop’s rising stars, alongside other former students Vicky McClure, Jack O'Connell and Samantha Morton, who all attended the workshop before landing roles on the big and small screen.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Bella would star in the second series of the BBC prison drama Time.

Bella Ramsey as Kelsey Morgan in BBC Time series two. Photo credit: Sally Mais // BBCBella Ramsey as Kelsey Morgan in BBC Time series two. Photo credit: Sally Mais // BBC
Bella Ramsey as Kelsey Morgan in BBC Time series two. Photo credit: Sally Mais // BBC

Series one of Jimmy McGovern's hard-hitting show aired in 2021, starring Sean Bean and McClure’s This Is England co-star, Stephen Graham.

The series was a huge hit for the BBC, with an average of 11.6 million viewers across its three-part run.

Series two is set to explore life in a modern British women’s prison, with Bella playing the role of Kelsey, a young pregnant offender at Carlingford Prison.

In an interview with the BBC, Bella said it was an “honour” to play Kelsey and “experience the world through her for a few months”.

A trailer for the second series is now available to watch at www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQCLLwkfGWo

Filming for the second series took place in Liverpool – with three hour-long episodes set to air later this month.

Series one of Time can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

Time series two will premiere on Sunday, October 29 on BBC One and iPlayer.

