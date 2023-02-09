Fronted by TV presenter and best-selling author Stacey Solomon, the new Channel 4 build series gives viewers easy and helpful tips to makeover their homes themselves.

It is Stacey to the rescue as she steps in where the unscrupulous builders have left off, showing homeowners how simple, satisfying and cost effective it can be to pick up a power tool and do the work themselves. From brick laying to basic plumbing, roof-tiling to mastering hacksaws, the show will see Stacey get her hands dirty helping homeowners who want to transform their home all by themselves.

The series will follow big builds and smaller passion projects with Stacey sharing her money-saving skills and offering design inspiration, as well as challenging herself to master new DIY techniques.

Stacey Solomon. TV personality Stacey Solomon is hosting new Channel 4 show Brickin' It.

The series is being produced by Hello Sunshine. Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the centre of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers.

Stacey said: “From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can. I still find it so satisfying to build or repair around the house and it saves loads of money. I am beyond excited to work with Hello Sunshine on its first UK project. It is all about empowering women and what could be more empowering than a power tool? It’s a dream come true to share my DIY hacks with everyone at home.”