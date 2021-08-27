About 2,000 people flocked to the town’sTitchfield Park for the weird and wonderful one-day family fun event with an Alice in Wonderland theme.

Tickets were sold out for the event, one of the first major council-run events since November 2019.

The day was packed full of activities, performances, live music, have-a-go sports, pony rides, a petting zoo, arts, crafts heritage and plenty of street food.

White rabbits spotted at Mansfield District Council's Alice in Wonderland themed 'Wonderfest' at Titchfield Park

The highlight of the day was a free outdoor theatre show of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by the Chapter House Theatre Company.

Visitors were welcomed with goody bags and Mansfield 103.2 provided a roadshow to keep the party atmosphere going from 11am to 5pm.

‘What a delight’

Mansfield's executive mayor Andy Abrahams and friends at Wonderfest

Entertainment in the main event arena included bubble workshops, Alice in Wonderland-themed entertainment and a popular walkabout act - and the Steaming Brass Band - blasted out funky tunes as they paraded around the park.Andrew Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “What a delight Wonderfest was for everyone who attended. I can’t put into words how truly fantastic it was to see so many people enjoying the festival atmosphere in what is probably one of the town’s best-loved parks”.“After a difficult time during the pandemic, Mansfield District Council was very keen to work within the government guidelines to help get life moving again safely. It was a ticket only event so numbers could be controlled, festival goers were encouraged to adhere to hands face space and there was plenty of hand sanitizer available and masks were provided for use in toilets and within the main marquee.

“The smiles on faces said it all, it was great to see people enjoying summer in Mansfield.”

“The NHS Covid Vaccination Bus provided the opportunity for local people to grab a jab and protect themselves. This is something we continue to urge the community to do along with regular lateral flow testing and of course self-isolating when they display symptoms.”

