Mansfield set for action with film screenings that pack a punch!

Mansfield Town Film Festival is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with the British Film Institute (BFI) to screenings of classic action films to the Mansfield Palace Theatre this October.

This initiative will showcase some of the most celebrated action films ever made, giving audiences in Mansfield a unique opportunity to experience these cinematic masterpieces on the big screen.

The Art of Action Season is designed to celebrate the artistry and skill behind action filmmaking, focusing on the genre’s ability to deliver both entertainment and visual storytelling at its finest.

The programme will kick off on October 4th with the screening of The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), a swashbuckling classic known for its thrilling action sequences and iconic performances.

Art of Action season poster

This will be followed by The Train (1964) on October 18th, a tense World War II thriller featuring a compelling storyline about the French Resistance’s efforts to stop a Nazi train.

The season will conclude on October 25th with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), a visually stunning martial arts epic that captivated audiences worldwide with its breathtaking choreography and profound narrative.

Jay Martin, Festival Director of Mansfield Town Film Festival, expressed his excitement about the partnership and the upcoming season: “We are thrilled to partner with the BFI to present the Art of Action Season.

“This selection of films not only celebrates the dynamic nature of action cinema but also highlights the incredible artistry involved in creating these adrenaline-pumping sequences.

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) screens October 4th

“Our goal is to provide the local community with access to world-class films and foster a deeper appreciation for the craft of filmmaking.”

The decision to bring the Art of Action Season to Mansfield is a testament to the town's growing reputation as a cultural hub. Mansfield Town Film Festival, now a key event in the local cultural calendar, has been instrumental in reviving the town’s cultural scene.

Since its inception, the festival has been committed to promoting diversity and elevating underrepresented voices in the film industry, with a particular focus on working-class talent and local stories.

The festival’s success is reflected in its ability to attract renowned filmmakers and a diverse range of films from across the globe, as well as its engagement with the local community through workshops, discussions, and special events.

The Train (1964) screens October 18th

Sian Booth, Mansfield District Council’s Cultural Services Manager, highlighted the significance of bringing such a prestigious programme to Mansfield: “Hosting the BFI’s Art of Action Season is a fantastic opportunity for Mansfield.

“It allows us to showcase our vibrant cultural offerings and demonstrates our commitment to making high-quality, diverse cultural experiences accessible to all.

“The films selected for this season are not only entertaining but also offer a fascinating insight into the evolution of action cinema.

We’re proud to support events like this that bring people together and celebrate the arts in all their forms.”

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) screens October 18th

The BFI’s Art of Action Season was curated to celebrate the evolution and artistry of action cinema, a genre often celebrated for its thrills but also deserving of recognition for its craft.

The films in this season were selected to showcase the genre's diversity, from the daring stunts and romantic adventure of The Adventures of Robin Hood, to the tense, plot-driven suspense of The Train, and the poetic, choreographed martial arts of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Each film represents a different era and style of action filmmaking, offering audiences a chance to explore the genre’s development over the decades.

The Art of Action Season aims to achieve several key goals: to highlight the skill and creativity involved in making action films, to promote a deeper understanding of the genre among audiences, and to celebrate films that have pushed the boundaries of action cinema.

By partnering with local festivals like Mansfield Town Film Festival, the BFI hopes to bring these films to new audiences and encourage a broader appreciation for film history and craft.

Jay Martin added, “Our collaboration with the BFI aligns perfectly with our festival’s mission to bring diverse and thought-provoking films to Mansfield.

“We’re excited to offer our community a chance to experience these legendary films as they were meant to be seen—on the big screen, surrounded by fellow film enthusiasts.”

Mansfield Town Film Festival has built a strong reputation for innovation and community engagement, attracting attention not only from local audiences but also from film professionals and critics. The festival's commitment to inclusivity and diversity, as well as its efforts to provide platforms for underrepresented voices, have made it a standout event in the UK’s cultural landscape.

The addition of the Art of Action Season to this year’s offerings is another step forward in the festival’s ongoing mission to elevate the cultural life of Mansfield.

This event also marks an important moment for Mansfield Palace Theatre, which continues to be a vital cultural venue for the town. Hosting the Art of Action Season enhances the theatre’s role as a hub for cinematic and cultural experiences in the region.

The theatre has a long history of bringing quality performances and films to the community, and this collaboration with Mansfield Town Film Festival and the BFI further cements its position as a key player in the cultural development of the area.

Tickets for the Art of Action Season are now available on the Mansfield Palace Theatre website. We encourage everyone to book early to avoid disappointment, as these screenings are expected to attract a wide audience of film lovers and action aficionados alike.

For more information about the season and to stay updated on all festival activities, visit www.mansfieldfilmfestival.co.uk.

Join us this October for an unforgettable cinematic journey through the art of action films and experience the magic of these legendary movies on the big screen!