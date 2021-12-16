Landscapers starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis is based around the true story of Susan and Christopher Edwards who murdered Susan’s parents, William and Patricia Wycherley, before burying them in their Forest Town garden to continue pretending they were still alive for 15 years.

Although factually accurate, the show seems to attempt to glamorise the murders and seems to trivialise the police investigation, with many left feeling Nottinghamshire Police were portrayed poorly.

Our readers have commented in their droves, with many airing their disappointment over the hype.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Thewlis stars as Christopher Edwards in Landscapers

Steph Wright criticised the style of filming.

She said: “It was ridiculous, it was like watching a play that was unfunny and cringeworthy, and hard to follow at times.

"Very disappointing and, like others have said, mocked the police and made a light issue out of the very real murders.”

Sally Develin also waded into the debate, saying the scriptwriters should have focused more on the facts of the story.

Olivia Colman stars as Susan Edwards

She explained: “I thought it was a very poor interpretation of the facts, it would have been compelling viewing if it was just a normal docu-drama as it is a very surreal story to begin with.”

Many others criticised the piece for its portrayal of the police officers who investigated the murder.

Claire Louise Norgate gave her view, saying: “It was absolutely awful – it tried to make an horrendous true story into a work of fiction.

"This didn’t do justice to the victims, the police or the area – avoid!”

Shelley Jones also gave her opinion, saying: “It portrayed the police as if they didn’t know what they were doing and made a mockery of Mansfield and Nottinghamshire.

"It was rubbish.”

Martin Farmilo agreed, he said: “I was looking forward to this, but had to turn it off.

"Total cr*p and incredibly disrespectful to the poor couple who were murdered.”

Trudi Dean also slammed the portrayal of our officers.

She explained: “It was really poor – I agree with the comments above, it portrayed Nottinghamshire Police in a bad light.

"It was strange filming too, an absolute waste of time watching it.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.