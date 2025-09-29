Festive Fun with Sherwood Forest Trust

By Jessica Smith
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 13:20 BST
This winter, the Sherwood Forest Trust is inviting local people to step outdoors and celebrate the season with a programme of festive events.

The charity will be hosting a series of guided winter walks across Sherwood Heath and nearby landscapes, giving visitors the chance to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature in its quietest season. A highlight will be the Christmas Eve Walk, a guided route through Sherwood Heath, Cockglode, and Thoresby Vale – a perfect way to start the festivities.

In the run-up to Christmas, the Trust will also be running popular wreath-making workshops at the Sherwood Seedbank, their community tree nursery. Using local and foraged greenery, participants will create their own wreaths to take home, while enjoying festive music, refreshments, and good cheer.

By taking part, visitors will also be supporting the Trust’s ongoing work to protect, restore and celebrate the legendary Sherwood landscape.

Full dates and booking details will be available via the Sherwood Forest Trust website (sherwoodforest.org.uk) and social media channels.

