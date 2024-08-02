Farnsfield Cricket Club announces exciting President’s Day event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bank Holiday Cricket Festival featuring former England Cricketers.

Farnsfield Cricket Club is thrilled to announce the highlight of our year, President’s Day, set to take place on Sunday, 25th August.

This annual celebration is not only our main fundraising event but also a fantastic way to celebrate our club, its members and the sport of cricket.

This year, we are offering exclusive marquee access featuring the PCA England Legends.

A highlight of the day will be the match at 3pm, where a hand-selected Farnsfield XI will compete against a team of former England international players including Samit Patel, Ali Brown, Ryan Sidebottom and Adam Hollioake.

Guests who purchase tickets will enjoy a reception drink and Early High Tea, with limited complimentary drinks included.

Individual tickets are priced at £55 each, while a table of 10 can be reserved for £500.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. The event is open to all and free to attend outside the marquee, providing a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together. The bar will be open throughout the day, complemented by various food stalls and entertainment.

We encourage everyone to join us for a day filled with cricket, camaraderie and family fun.

For additional details and to book marquee tickets, please visit our website: https://farnsfieldcricketclub.co.uk/pages/presidents-day.

We look forward to celebrating with you!

Contact: Farnsfield Cricket Club

info@farnsfieldcricketclub.