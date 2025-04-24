Family springtime fun at Crich Tramway Village

Meadow Sprites

There is a packed programme of springtime fun and fairy dust coming to Crich Tramway Village, with the ‘Magical May’ event on Sunday 4th and Monday 5th May – full of Spring magic and enchantment for all the family.

Follow the popular woodland Fairy Trail, meet the Fairy Queen, and make a wish!

Make your own wand and learn wand technique with our Wandering Wizard, see the owls with Woodies Wings and see a magic show at Wizard School. The whole family can make a fairy den, listen to our engaging story teller and look out for the meadow sprites as they make their way around the tramway village.

Live folk music entertainment will be supplied by The Boot Hill Toe Tappers on Sunday and Malin Hill on Monday.

The Fairy Queen at Crich Tramway Village

On Monday 5th May, celebrate May Day with a chance to have a go at Maypole dancing, traditional interactive fun for adults and children.

Candi Bell, Events Manager, said:

“This magical event continues to be popular and we hope that families will take the opportunity to get involved with the activities over the Bank Holiday, which are all included in the price of the entrance ticket, and those with 12 month return tickets can use them for this event. We also love it when children get into the spirt of it and dress up as their favourite wizard or in their finest fairy costume”

No visit is complete without riding the vintage trams through the charming period street and stunning countryside of the Derwent Valley. Included in your ticket, these unlimited rides offer a unique way to experience travel from a bygone era and bring back happy memories for some.