Family cooks invited to step into the kitchen at the Nottinghamshire County Show

A cookery workshop which will recreate Second World War recipes using a 21st-century air fryer is set to take to the stage at this year’s Nottinghamshire County Show.

The activity, designed to help commemorate the VE Day 80th anniversary, is one of a number of new family-friendly cooking events which are taking place at the show, which returns to the Newark Showground on May 10.

It is being organised by Newark and Sherwood District Council, which is setting up a kitchen demo area in the Community Zone in the George Stephenson Centre in order to inspire cooks young and old by showcasing exciting recipes.

Anne Harnan a food stylist and writer who attending the Nottinghamshire County Show

It will star Anne Harnan, a food stylist and writer who has worked on ITV's This Morning, and experienced chef Jason Parker, who helped set up one of the 10 restaurants at London’s five-star hotel The Ned before going on to work at the private members club, Soho House.

Together, they will give a day-long series of demonstrations, which will also include a family quiz, workshops on how to make a no-bake granola bar and a Takeaway Fakeaway section, showing how to cook favourite fast foods at home.

Anne has built a successful career in food, having started out preparing dishes for famous chefs, including Gary Rhodes and Gordon Ramsay, for them to demonstrate on live TV.

She previously worked on Can’t Cook, Won’t Cook and has also provided content and expertise for numerous cookery books, including for Mary Berry and BBC Masterchef.

Jason, meanwhile, is the founder of Burnt Toast, a food consultancy service which advises restaurants across the UK, and also founded Tiffin Box, an eco-friendly South Asian heat-at-home food service.

Anne said: “Jason will be doing the cooking and I will be compering, and we will be showing people how to make affordable and nutritious meals using seasonal and healthy produce.

“I’m expecting the air fryer demonstration to go down very well. Air fryers have become hugely popular because they can cook food in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost compared to a hob or oven, which is so important in these times when people are feeling the pinch.

“There are certainly some parallels with the end of the war, when rationing was in full force and many people grew their own produce. We’ll be taking inspiration from 80 years ago as well as looking at local produce from Nottinghamshire to look at what is here on people’s doorsteps.”

Suzanne Shead, director of housing, health and wellbeing at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “This year’s cookery activity links into one of our fantastic projects and our current priorities.

“Our cookery project has responded to residents’ concerns over the rising cost of living and our food co-ordinator has been focusing on encouraging people to cook affordable, healthy meals and giving everyone confidence in the kitchen.

“Our hope is that our Community Cooking Zone at the county show will inspire more people to get back in the kitchen and have a go at cooking something different.”

Elsewhere across the Showground, young chefs will be able to find out how to cook delicious pork recipes and rustle up VE Day-themed poppy pizzas in a new family-friendly attraction called Fred and Tilly’s Workshop.

Aimed at younger visitors, the cooking classes will be led by Ladies in Pigs, a non-profit-making organisation promoting British Tractor-approved pork, and Cook Stars, which is based in Bingham.

Show organiser Elizabeth Halsall said: “This year’s event is one of the biggest shows we’ve ever organised, and it’s wonderful for us to be able to add cooking demonstrations to the line-up this year.

“We’re here to promote the excellent produce that our farmers grow in the county, but that’s only part of the story. These activities will show how it can be turned into healthy, nutritious family meals, meaning we will have told the story of how food journeys from field to fork.”

Fred and Tilly’s Workshop is just one of a number of countless family-friendly activities taking place at the show and also includes collage making and flag making.

Elsewhere, there will be a children’s fact-finding trail and opportunities to meet animals in the Farmyard and Friends yard, with White Post Farm and mini donkeys.

The main ring will be hosting daredevil motorcycle displays and the Notts Young Farmers Clubs’ madcap lawnmower race, while there will be more local produce on offer in the Festival of Food section alongside the ever-popular livestock displays, a family dog show and countryside games.

Tickets are now on sale and for more information or to find out how to become a member of the Society and enjoy exclusive access visit www.nottinghamshirecountyshow.com.