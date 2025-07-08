Everyone is invited to summer party for seasider attractions!

Holiday-makers and local people, from Mansfield, have been invited to come to our region’s wonderful coastline to enjoy a Summer party for the popular Seasider buses.

Stagecoach East Midlands will be hosting a launch event on Thursday 31 July, from 11.00am until 5.00pm, at the Tower Gardens in Skegness, to celebrate the highly colourful and decorated Seasiders, alongside charity partner Age UK Lincoln and South Lincolnshire.

Seasider events have been held since the fleet’s launch in 2014, and have become a popular local attraction. Activities at the launch will include a visit from Hattie the Community Playbus, magic shows, balloon-modelling, face-painting, Seasider prizes on the wheel-of-fortune, and music.

The event will also see the official launch of this year’s Seasiders Story Book – which is all about a treasure hunt, charity and friendship.

The total Seasider fleet now stands at 12: Scoop, Rocky, Sandy, Shelly, Candy, Pierre, Salty, Sunny, Teddy, Milly, Rolly and Sweetie. From the Boating Lake, past the Pier, through to Fantasy Island, Hardy's Animal Farm and all the way to Chapel St Leonards, they mean you can hop on and off all day long and visit every attraction you can manage!

Flexible and great value fares are available from £3 single to £13 for a group of five to hop on and off all day.

The Skegness Seasiders are modern vehicles, using hybrid technology to support Stagecoach’s sustainability objectives by cutting emissions by up to 75%. Not only that, but they now have new top-deck seating, additional buggy space, modern destination blinds for better visibility, and next-stop announcements, making the customer experience better than ever! All this on top of the iconic Seasider Radio.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “At Stagecoach, we look forward to the launch party for the Skegness Seasiders – as, I know, do so many of their fans from across the region and beyond!

“The Seasider characters and their stories are a playful and colourful way for visitors and residents to experience travelling in and around Skegness during the Summer holidays.”

-- You can find out more about the Skegness Seasiders and watch their videos at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/skegness-seasiders.