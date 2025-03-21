Enlighten The Shadows Charity Night 2025

By Daniel Stride
Contributor
Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:42 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 13:21 BST
Men's Mental Health Charity Enlighten The Shadows are hosting their first charity Night on June the 27th at The Radford Foundation at The One Call Stadium.

The Charity which is based out of Kirkby in Ashfield are holding their first every charity night at The One Call Stadium the home of Mansfield Town FC in the Radford Foundation Marquee.

They have got Mark Dennison hosting the event along with a number of singers and a live band, there will be stories from the founder of the charity as well as some of the people that have been helped by the charity as well.

They will also have food vendors outside selling everything from sweet treats to the amazing Spudtastic and they will even have an ice cream van as well.

if you would like to by tickets they cost £20.00 plus a £2.38 booking fee please visit the link below.

ETS Charity Night 2025 Tickets, Fri, Jun 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM | Eventbrite

