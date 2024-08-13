England Cricket Legend Stuart Broad Endorses Farnsfield Cricket Club's President Day
Farnsfield Cricket Club is thrilled to announce the highlight of the year, President’s Day, set to take place on Sunday 25th August, at their ground on Station Lane Farnsfield.
This annual celebration is not only the main fundraising event but also a fantastic way to celebrate the club, its members and the sport of cricket.
This year, they are offering exclusive marquee access featuring the PCA Legends. Guests who purchase tickets will enjoy a reception drink and Early High Tea, with limited complimentary drinks included.
Individual tickets are priced at £55 each, while a table of 10 can be reserved for £500.
The excitement doesn’t stop there. The event is open to all and free to attend outside the marquee, providing a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together. The bar will be open throughout the day, complemented by various food stalls and entertainment. A highlight of the day will be the match at 3pm, where a hand-selected Farnsfield XI will compete against a team of former England international players.
Everyone is encouraged to join in for a day filled with cricket, camaraderie and family fun.
For additional details and to book marquee tickets, please visit: https://farnsfieldcricketclub.co.uk/pages/presidents-day
The club looks forward to celebrating with you!
