East Meets West Garden opening in Sutton in Ashfield CANCELLED

Published 10th Jul 2024
East Meets West garden in Sutton in Ashfield was due to open for the National Garden Scheme this weekend, but due to temporary illness the garden owners have had to CANCEL the opening.

The garden owners are very disappointed, but have had to cancel.

Please do not visit this garden, it will not be open.

Thank you for your understanding.

