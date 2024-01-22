Dedicated to supporting women and families affected by domestic abuse in Mansfield and Ashfield, NIDAS are hosting an art exhibition that champions the strength and resilience of survivors.

The exhibition will serve as a platform for survivors to share their individual stories, experiences, and journeys over adversity through the power of art.

The art exhibition, titled “When Words Are Not Enough”, will showcase a diverse range of artwork, some of which include paintings and drawings, poems and illustrations, digital art and mixed media, and an eye-catching patchwork quilt. Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to view and engage with each piece of artwork, which provides a unique insight into the emotions and thoughts of survivors.

Sarah Dagley, NIDAS CEO, said “We are incredibly moved by the courage and creativity displayed by survivors through their artwork. The exhibition aims to not only highlight their artistic talents, but it also offers a powerful perspective into their journeys to recovery and how they are healing, which in turn aims to empower and inspire others to reach out for support.

“Survivors often feel unheard, and we aim to change that narrative with the art exhibition by creating a safe space for them to communicate in a way that words alone can’t capture through the use of art.”

The event is being held on Wednesday 31st January from 4pm – 8pm* at the new NIDAS offices and is open to those interested in learning more about domestic abuse, art therapy, and how art can help to heal survivors – spaces can be booked via Eventbrite. Visitors will be greeted with drinks and nibbles before engaging in activities, viewing artwork, hearing from speakers, speaking to survivors and members of the NIDAS team, including Hatty Pocock, Art Therapist, as well as having the opportunity to contribute to a larger piece of artwork to be revealed at the exhibition.

Join NIDAS to witness the transformative power of art in healing survivors following the trauma of domestic abuse as they promote art as a catalyst for change.