Developer invites house hunters to exclusive moving events in Nottinghamshire

Barratt Homes is inviting house hunters to various exclusive events running across select Nottinghamshire developments this August.

Each will run from 10am to 5.30pm – will be held at Fernwood Village in Fernwood near Newark, Beeston Quarter in Beeston, and Romans’ Quarter in Bingham. Each event is designed to help a range of house hunters to advance on the property ladder.

At the events, property seekers could secure expert advice from the Barratt Homes sales team and learn about how they could make a quick and hassle-free move with a variety of schemes and offers available.

Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to secure an on the day financial qualification from an independent financial adviser to purchase their new home.

A typical Barratt Homes street scene at Fernwood Village

First-Time Buyer event at Fernwood Village – 3rd & 4th August

The first event will be held at Barratt Homes’ Fernwood Village development on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August. This event is open to first-time buyers with no appointment necessary, and invites prospective buyers to discover savings of up to £18,000 on selected one and three bedroom homes.

House hunters could also explore the carefully crafted one, three and four bedroom homes available at the Phoenix Way development whilst enjoying treats from Boxed Drinks, a catering service which will also be in attendance.

Help to Move event at Romans’ Quarter – 10th & 11th August

A typical street scene at Romans' Quarter in Bingham

On Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August, Barratt Homes is hosting a Help to Move event for second steppers at the sought-after Romans’ Quarter development. The event is designed to support existing property owners in taking their next step on the property ladder.

For example, property buyers could learn how to make a quick and easy chain-free move and escape estate agent fees under the housebuilder’s Part Exchange and Movemaker schemes.

Home buyers could also explore the selection of three and four bedroom homes at the Ward Road development whilst enjoying hot beverages from Boxed Drinks.

Final Chance to Buy event at Beeston Quarter – 24th, 25th & 26th August

A main bedroom in a typical home at Beeston Quarter

Across the August bank holiday weekend (24th, 25th and 26th August), Barratt Homes is welcoming property seekers to its popular Beeston Quarter development. The Final Chance to Buy event invites house hunters to explore their options and the deals remaining on the last final homes available at the Technology Drive development.

Additionally, property seekers could discover savings of up to £23,380 on these expertly-crafted homes, and even secure a £1,000 Sedexo voucher that can be used across various retailers, including Amazon, IKEA and Sainsbury’s.

Visitors could also explore the two, three and six bedroom homes at Beeston Quarter, that is ideally positioned close to Attenborough Nature Reserve, whilst enjoying canopies from Clock Bistro.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “These events are designed to aid a range of home buyers secure a swift and hassle-free move. Attendees could take advantage of exploring our homes and discovering the exceptional deals available at our developments.

“Property seekers could receive independent financial advice and speak to our dedicated Sales Advisers who will be on hand throughout each event to address any enquires, including details about the moving process.”

For more information on the upcoming events and current developments, call the Barratt Homes team on 033 3355 8472.