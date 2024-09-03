Debdale Sports Club: Fun for all the family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A day of fun and laughter, memory making at its best, join us for a day of excitement that’s just on your doorstep.

Bring the family to Debdale Sports Club on Sunday 15th September from 12-5pm for a day of laughter and memory making. Mansfield Soup Kitchen on Church Street, Mansfield invites you to their very first Fun Day, with a mini carousel, bouncy castle, obstacle course, ice cream van, candy floss etc, live music, refreshments, gifts, crafts and much much more.

Mansfield Soup Kitchen opened in 2015 as a six week project by two sisters, but we decided to carry it on as we had built up a rapport with people and generally Jan-Mar is colder and people needed us more. We also run a charity shop next door, with lots of donations being new with tags. It costs around £13k a year to run the soup kitchen, we have to raise that ourselves and don’t receive any national or local government funding.

The fun day promises to be as it says on the tin, most of our stalls will be undercover, some being indoors. Refreshments available from the clubhouse with plenty of seating to enjoy a drink or some lunch.

Join us there from 12 midday, there's something for everyone. Come on, enjoy the fun!