Debbie Moss – author talk and book launch for 'Angel's Teeth'

By Zoe Sheppard
Contributor
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 17:28 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 08:36 BST
Debbie Moss - Exclusive author talk and book launchDebbie Moss - Exclusive author talk and book launch
Debbie Moss - Exclusive author talk and book launch
Join us at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum on Sunday 2nd February for an inspiring event as freelance educator Debbie Moss launches her debut Holocaust novel, 'Angel's Teeth'.

Book now: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/debbie-moss-author-talk-book-launch-for-angels-teeth

Set in the Nazi ghetto of Terezin, this powerful story introduces young readers to a lesser-known chapter of Holocaust history. Of the 15,000 children who passed through Terezin, only 100 survived. 'Angel’s Teeth' follows Ruth and her family as they endure unimaginable challenges, ultimately surviving against all odds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Debbie previously hosted our 2023 White Rose event, which explored Holocaust Survivor testimony through modern poetry. We’re thrilled to support her again with this important new book launch. This talk is suitable for children aged 9+

Related topics:Museum
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice