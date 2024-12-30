Crazy Bingo comes to The One Call Stadium for the first time in March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get Ready to Dab and Dance: Bingo Bob & Disco Dave, the Crazy Bingo Party team, appear for the first time at The One Call Stadium on March 8, 2025.

Mark your calendars for a bingo fest, but not as you know it!

A Crazy Bingo Party is a hilarious event with friends and family and inevitably turns into an unforgettable night of fun, laughter, and excitement.

Partygoers can expect an exhilarating atmosphere as they dab away for some questionable prizes, playing games of traditional bingo, musical bingo, with dance offs, rave rounds, lip sync battles and wild and wacky challenges, there's something for everyone at the Crazy Bingo Party.

Don't miss your chance to join in the fun on March 8, 2025 at The One Call Stadium.

Grab your friends & prepare for a night of craziness unlike any other!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.CrazyBingoParties.co.uk